Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.34. 2,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 180,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

