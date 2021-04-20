Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $225,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

