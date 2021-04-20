BIDR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.38 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $5.93 million and $38.38 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

