Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Big Lots worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BIG opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.