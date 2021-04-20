Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Tree Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIGG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Big Tree Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 105,125 shares changing hands.

About Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG)

Big Tree Group, Inc engages in the business of sourcing and distribution of toys and related products. It operates through its subsidiaries: Shantou Big Tree Toys Co Ltd. (BT Shantou) and Big Tree International Co Ltd. (BT Brunei). The BT Shantou provides various procurement services for international toy distributors and wholesalers, including identifying, evaluating, and engaging local manufacturers for supply of toys, as well as to arrange for original equipment manufacturing services in which local OEMs produce toy products to the specific specifications of customers.

