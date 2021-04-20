Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.99 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.58 ($0.50). 21,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 110,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million and a PE ratio of 32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett sold 129,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £49,280.68 ($64,385.52).

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

