BillionHappiness Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $128,862.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for about $207.19 or 0.00365711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

