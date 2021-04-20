Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $85,763.28 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00280962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00987349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.51 or 0.99962563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.