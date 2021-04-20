Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 12,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,510,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 95,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.