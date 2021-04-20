BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,608.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,773 shares of company stock worth $12,802,964. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.