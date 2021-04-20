BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.71. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 384,465 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

