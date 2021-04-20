Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 203,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,971,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

