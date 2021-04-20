BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX):
- 4/19/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $104.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 3/9/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.48 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $156.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of -1.74.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
