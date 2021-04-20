Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.60 ($32.47) and last traded at €28.40 ($33.41). Approximately 11,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.40 ($34.59).

The firm has a market cap of $561.91 million and a P/E ratio of -35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.69.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.