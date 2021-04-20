BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) traded up 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $9.79. 6,085,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 4,769,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

