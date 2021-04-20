Biotron Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Biotron has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Biotron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Biotron has a total market capitalization of $74,129.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Biotron Coin Profile

Biotron (CRYPTO:BTRN) is a coin. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 coins and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 coins. The official website for Biotron is biotron.io . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Biotron is a personal data analytics platform that serves both individuals and organizations. It provides business intelligence products to organizations, which are created by validating individual users data. Biotron users can choose what data is harvested and earn cryptocurrency in return, depending on the data contribution. A mobile app is also available (Biotron App). BTRN was developed by Biotron and it is an Ethereum-based token that enables trading data between consumers and providers. It is the only available token for consumers to buy access to data or for data providers receive compensations. Furthermore, the BTRN is used to cover transactions fees and reward miners for transactions validation. “

Biotron Coin Trading

