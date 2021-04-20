BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.28 or 1.00404924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

