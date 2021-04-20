bitCNY Price Reaches $0.15 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $122.76 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

