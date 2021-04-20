BitCoal Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. BitCoal has a market cap of $17,819.91 and approximately $64.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.49 or 0.00697378 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 845.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 833.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

