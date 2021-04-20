Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $330.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

