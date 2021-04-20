Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $650.42 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $35.02 or 0.00061903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,571.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $957.61 or 0.01692737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00542394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

