Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Tops $17.65 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $943.03 or 0.01664584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $17.65 billion and $8.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,652.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.48 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061411 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001679 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004239 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,714,100 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.