Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $13,098.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.12 or 0.00439209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001714 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

