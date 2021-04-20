Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $95.01 or 0.00167418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $79.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00430668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00199785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.