Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $95.01 or 0.00167418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $79.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00430668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00199785 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.