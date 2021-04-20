Bitcoin Private Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $1,317.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.97 or 0.00449571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00170152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00231230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

