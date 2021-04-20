Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

