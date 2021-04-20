Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $69.65 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $69.65 or 0.00123630 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $739.00 million and approximately $62.64 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00272342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00195077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,610,486 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

