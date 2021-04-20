Bitcoin Zero Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $107,360.96 and $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.68 or 0.00272399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004470 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00964440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00663623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,231.93 or 0.99671795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.