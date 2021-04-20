BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $8,446.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.40 or 0.00431383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00170568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00207746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,237,246,905 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

