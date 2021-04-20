BitForex Token Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and $823,099.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00066376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00088627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.00641759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BF is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,266,670,932 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

