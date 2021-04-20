Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $88,394.88 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $88,394.88 and $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.56 or 0.01531877 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,884,912 coins and its circulating supply is 9,884,907 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

