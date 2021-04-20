Bitradio Market Cap Reaches $92,994.28 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $92,994.28 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,885,369 coins and its circulating supply is 9,885,365 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

