BitSend Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $190,016.05 and $73.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.00559240 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.80 or 0.03451884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,675,775 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

