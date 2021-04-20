BitWhite Market Capitalization Reaches $95,424.13 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $95,424.13 and $34,496.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

