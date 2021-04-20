Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 195.6% This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $425,174.77 and approximately $564.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 195.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00474852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.