Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $334,772.38 and $576.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00457567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.