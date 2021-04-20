BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.