BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $70.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of BJRI opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

