Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$4.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 23,888 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDI shares. Cormark upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$231.26 million and a P/E ratio of -63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

