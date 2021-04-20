BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.86 and traded as high as C$11.00. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 2,026,600 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$44,640.00.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

