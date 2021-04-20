BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.86

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.86 and traded as high as C$11.00. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$10.84, with a volume of 2,026,600 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.12.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.
About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
