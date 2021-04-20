BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Hits $5.92 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 27% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $1.92 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,611,262 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.