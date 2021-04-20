BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lessened by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $802.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

