BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $809.72. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $749.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.