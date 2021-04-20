BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $807.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

