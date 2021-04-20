BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 179.75 ($2.35), with a volume of 21840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

Specifically, insider Win Robbins purchased 12,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31). Also, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £39.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

