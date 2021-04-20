BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Insider Purchases £22,880.34 in Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) insider Win Robbins bought 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £22,880.34 ($29,893.31).

Shares of LON BRIG traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.75 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983. The company has a market cap of £39.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.06. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.50 ($2.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

