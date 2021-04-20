BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.