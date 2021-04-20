BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $944.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $703.86. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

