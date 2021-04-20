BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $944.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.29 and a 200-day moving average of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

